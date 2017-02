QUETTA: At least three people sustained injuries in a road mishap near Muslim Bagh’s Bypass, Levies force said on Tuesday.



According to the details, the victims including Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Naseeb and Muhammad Bilal were on way home in a car when it overturned due to over speeding, leaving them injured on the spot.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where two of them were referred to Quetta based hospital. Levies force has registered a case.