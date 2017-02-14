Three FC men martyred in SWA IED blast

WANA: At least three security forces’ personnel embraced martyrdom when a remote controlled bomb targeted the forces in Zarmilan area of South Waziristan Agency here late Sunday night.

According to security forces and Political Administration Wana, the security men were on a cordon and search operation on motorbikes in Khan Kot Zarmina area of Toe Khula district when the planted IED went off.

Three FC men were martyred as a result of the blast.

After the blast, the area was sealed by security forces and a search operation was started to arrest the perpetrators.

South Waziristan is among Pakistan’s seven tribal districts near the Afghan border where insurgents occasionally attack security forces. However number of such incidents have reduced to a great extent after security forces launched a strong operation “Zarb e Azb” against anti-state elements in the area. APP