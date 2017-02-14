Terrorists will be hunted across the country: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Lahore and chaired security meeting at Corps Headquarters.



Lt General Sadiq Ali, Commander Lahore Corps and intelligence agencies briefed him on the Lahore bomb blast.

The COAS said, “Such incidents could neither lower our national resolve nor can affect our ongoing efforts against terrorism. He said that terrorists of all hue and colour, their masters, financiers, planners and abettors including from outside will be hunted across the country, held accountable and responded to. Our gains over the years cannot be reversed.”

He appreciated efforts of intelligence agencies in tracing culprits of the blast which have resulted in to important apprehensions overnight including few Afghans. He directed to expedite efforts to unearth complete network.

Talking about its linkage to sabotage forthcoming PSL final match at Lahore, COAS said that Army will extend full support to all concerned for holding the event as scheduled.

Later, COAS visited bereaved family of shaheed DIG Mubeen and offered Fatiha.

Talking to mother of the Shaheed, the COAS said that sacrifice of his brave son and those by the nation shall not go waste.

“We have to defeat this inhuman brutal mindset and as a nation we shall,” he added. He also expressed grief and condolences with other bereaved families of the last night blast.

The COAS also visited injured at Services Hospital.