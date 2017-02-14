Six dead, 20 injured as passenger coach overturns in Karachi

At least six people were killed and 20 others injured on Tuesday when a passenger coach overturned on Karachi’s National Highway.

The passenger bus was travelling from Karachi to Badin when its brakes failed and the tyre-rod broke down. As a result, the bus overturned near Sassi Toll Plaza.

Rescue officials said that the injured people have been shifted to the Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital.

The identity of the injured and deceased yet not released.