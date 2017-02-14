No external force can defeat Afghans: Sayyaf

KABUL: Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, a prominent Jihadist figure and former Afghan lawmaker, said no external force can defeat the Afghans. He said the nation achieved victory against Soviet forces which costs around 1.5 million human lives.

Sayyaf was speaking a gathering organised to mark 28th anniversary of withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan. ‘Whole Afghan nation should be proud of the day’, he added. Sayyaf clarified that any provocative act or insult against Jihad will be considered as an attack on religion, Khaama reported on Tuesday.

During his address, Sayyaf said the Mujahideen forces liberated the country which was sold to the outsiders, apparently gesturing towards the communist regime. Sayyaf endorsed support for freedom of speech but warned against any attempts that undermine the values of the nation.

Afghanistan is marking the day of withdrawal of the Soviet forces that launched an offensive on Afghanistan on 14th December 1979 by deploying ground and air forces in the country. The offense lasted for nine years from 1979 to February 1989.

It should be mentioned here that Abdul Rab Rasul Sayyaf, the former Jihadist and current politician, led the Afghan mujahideen faction Islamic Union for the Liberation of Afghanistan which took part in the war against the People’s Democratic Party of Afghanistan (PDPA) government in the 1980s.