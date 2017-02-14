British police arrest Jamshed, Yousuf in spot-fixing case

LONDON: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revealed that the National Crime Agency of UK arrested suspect opening batsman Nasir Jamshed and bookie Yousuf in London on Monday.

The London-based National Crime Agency announced that the unnamed men in their thirties were held on Monday “as part of an ongoing investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing.”

However, the British media said that both have been released on bail until April after being interrogated by the agency.

The arrests come after three players were suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board as part of its investigation into corruption in the Pakistan Super League.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the PCB together are investigating match fixing syndicate during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), 2017.

“As part of the ongoing investigation we are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units,” the National Crime Agency said on Tuesday.

Test opener Nasir Jamshed has become the third player to be suspended by the board as part of ongoing investigation into corruption.

Jamshed joins batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who were provisionally suspended at the weekend and sent home from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament being played in Dubai.

This had also been said that Nasir Jamshed, who is out of the current PSL, was introducing Yousuf to the suspended and suspect cricketers.

The PCB has also questioned Zulfiqar Babar of Quetta Gladiators and Shazaib Hassan of Karachi Kings, who all are free to continue playing.