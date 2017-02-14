NACTA had warned of possible terrorist attack in Lahore

LAHORE: National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had already warned the provincial authorities of possible terrorist attack in Lahore.

According to a notice sent to Home Secretary Punjab, Provincial Police Officer and DG Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) on January 7, NACTA had directed to put the vital installations including important buildings, hospitals and schools under strict vigilance.

“Extreme vigilance and heightened security measures are suggested to avoid any untoward incident,” it said. INP