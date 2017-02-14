Mujahideen not conducting suicide attacks; praises peace deal with Hekmatyar: Ghani

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani praised signing of peace deal with Hezb-e-Islami (HeI) led by Gulbuddin Hekmatyar which paved way for return of Mujahideen to the country. Answering a question, Mujahideen were not conducting suicide attacks and no news surfaced about destruction of mosques and killing of innocent people, Khaama reported on Tuesday.

Ashraf Ghani made the statement while addressing a gathering to mark the 28th anniversary of withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan. He invited Taliban leaders to return and live a life with dignity. Ghani said Taliban group members who are having an independent and an Afghan mindset should return to Afghanistan and start a dignified life.

He added that Afghans waged Jihad for the freedom, however, the current Jihad is for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of Afghanistan.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Afghan Taliban maintained stance to participate in reconciliation process after complete withdrawal of the foreign forces.