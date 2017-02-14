Modern version of “Nokia 3310” to appear at MWC 2017

Nokia’s iconic 3310 is all set to get a major makeover as, HDM Global is rumoured to unveil “modern version” of the classic handset at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

As we have mentioned earlier that, HDM Global headed company is likely to launch six smartphones in this year. One of them was Nokia 6, which already debut in January.

With a few days remaining in the MWC 2017, Nokia all set to launch two new devices at the event in Spain.

HMD Global may have already debuted the Android 7.0 Nougat Nokia 6 smartphone in China, but the device hasn’t reached other territories yet.

The company will officially launch the Nokia 6 in other regions during its MWC presentation.

As a refresher, the Nokia 6 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD 1080p display, a Snapdragon 430 processor with 4GM of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset also comes with 16MP/8MP cameras and a front-facing fingerprint sensor.

The other two smartphones that HMD Global will unveil is expected to have lower specs than the Nokia 6 to make their prices even cheaper.

First up is the Nokia 5 which is said to come with a 5.2-inch 720p HD display, 2GB of RAM and a 12MP rear-facing camera, according to Evan Blass from VentureBeat.

Those lower specs will apparently make the Nokia 5 €50 cheaper than the Nokia 6 with a price tag of just €199 (around US$210).

The other smartphone, believed to be called the Nokia 3, will have an even lower price of €149 (around US$157). Unfortunately, Blass’ report didn’t give out the Nokia 3’s specs only stating that the device will be an entry-level Android smartphone.

Lastly, HMD Global will be showing off a new version of the classic Nokia 3310 feature phone.

For those who aren’t familiar with the original Nokia 3310, the device was first released back in 2000 and was one of the most successful phones ever released by Nokia at the time.

The Nokia 3310 gained its reputation for being extremely durable, while also delivering long battery life. Nokia was able to sell more than 100 million units of the 3310, according to Phone Arena.

HMD Global will launch the new phones at MWC 2017 on Feb. 26. The company is expected to target the European market, while distribution to other countries is still unknown.