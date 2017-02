MULTAN: A minor girl was killed and other five members of a family sustained injuries as a roof of their house collapsed, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident took place near Shareefpura where roof of a house collapsed down.

As a result, three-year-old Hajra died on the spot, while other members of the family, identified as Ali Hassan (4), Hammad (1), Shaan, Khalida (30) and Shahbaz (40) were received injuries.

The injured were shifted to the Nishtar hospital.