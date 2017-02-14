McGregor and Mayweather ‘agree’ for billion dollar mega-bout

Money fight is on, as Ultimate Fighting Championship Conor McGregor and Boxing great Floyd Mayweather have finally reached a multi-million dollar deal to fight at Las Vegas , the Sun reported on Tuesday.

The agreement of mega bout came after months of intense negotiations, representatives for the Notorious have thrashed out a money-spinning contract with ‘Money’ Mayweather’s camp in recent days.

However, the official agreement is yet to be signed.

It means the 28-year-old Irish professional mixed martial artist who is currently the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion will go toe-to-toe undefeated 39-year-old boxing great.

The Sun exclusively revealed last year that McGregor and Mayweather were in talks over a sensational boxing match.

McGregor will shoot the video as part of a deal struck with the Nevada Sport Commission after he was deemed to have thrown a bottle of water at Nate Diaz.

He will also use the opportunity to finalise details with his representatives in Las Vegas as the blockbuster Mayweather fight inches closer.

A source close to the Straight Blast Gym star told the Irish Sun: “Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather have agreed a deal to fight and have both settled on their respective fees.

“The contract hasn’t officially been signed yet because of a third party hold-up but all the details have all been agreed on.

“The fight could even be announced within two weeks.”