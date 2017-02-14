Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother poisoned to death in Malaysia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother has been killed by two female assassins with poisoned needles at an airport in Malaysia.

As per details, Kim Jong-nam, the oldest son of former North Korean dictator Kim Jong-il, died on his way to hospital after collapsing at Kuala Lumpur airport.

According to television reports in Malaysia, the 45-year-old was poisoned by two female assassins believed to be North Korean operatives who are still at large..

He is said to have died on Monday morning.

Malaysian police told Reuters an unidentified North Korean man died en route to hospital from a Kuala Lumpur airport. The police said the man’s identity had not been verified.

Kim Jong-un’s half-brother Kim Jong-nam was overlooked for succession to dictator by Kim Jong-il after embarrassing him when he was caught trying to enter Japan on a fake Dominican Republic passport in 2001, claiming he wanted to visit Disney’s Tokyo resort.