JI hails Karachi Press Club for upholding higher standards

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Naeem-ur-Rehman said, “Though, domestic, regional and international scenario demand debate on issues of great importance to impart guidance to masses but unfortunately none, including media is discharging its duties.

He expressed these views on Tuesday while talking to a delegation of newly elected office bearers of the Karachi Press Club at the JI Karachi headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq. The hosted a reception in the honor of the journalists body.

Talking about the issues of journalists working in field, he said that unfortunately reporters and cameramen bear the brunt of so-called political activists in the political events. He was referring to the incidents of torture on media workers during political events.

He added that political parties should record their protest with the owners of media houses and not with innocent reporters and other staffers. The JI is against torture on journalists.

Engr. Naeem says domestic, regional and international scenario demand debate on issues of great importance.

Engr. Naeem hailed the role of the KPC for democracy and maintaining higher standards of ethics. He urged the newly elected office bearers to play their due role in continuation of great customs and values of the club.

The delegation also hailed the role of the party for strengthening democracy as well as provision of services to Karachiites while maintaining transparency and honesty. The journalists’ delegation also paid a rich tribute to the JI’s leader Nematullah Khan for his services and contribution for progress and development of Karachi.