Jamaat-e-Islami condemns Lahore suicide blast

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, strongly condemned the suicide blast in the city causing the death of DIG Traffic Ahmed Mubeen, and over a dozen others.

The JI chief expressed deep grief over the deaths and prayed for the departed and for the early recovery of the injured. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch also condoled the deaths of those killed in the suicide blast. Agencies