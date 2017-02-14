RAWALPINDI: Unprovoked Indian firing on Line of Control (LoC) in Thob Sector near Bhimber on Monday martyred three Pakistan Army soldiers.
The unprovoked firing by India was responded effectively, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here stated in a news release.
Reports of Indian casualties in exchange of fire. ISPR
Indian unprovoked firing leaves 3 Pakistani soldiers injured
RAWALPINDI: Unprovoked Indian firing on Line of Control (LoC) in Thob Sector near Bhimber on Monday martyred three Pakistan Army soldiers.