Indian troops martyr one more Kashmiri youth in IoK

Srinagar: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth and injured many in Bandipore district, today.

The personnel of Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operation Group during a siege and search operation killed the youth in Hajin area of the district. Indian police claimed that the youth was killed during an encounter with forces.

Earlier, three Indian soldiers were killed and nine including a CRPF commanding officer and one army major were injured in the encounter in the area.

A civilian identified as Hilal Ahmad Parrey was also injured. In Saderkoot area of Bandipora, over a dozen people were injured during anti-India protest demonstrations. Five of them sustained pellet injuries.

Meanwhile, people of Jammu and Kashmir will march towards Kulgam, tomorrow, to express solidarity with the families of the six youth martyred by Indian troops at Firsal in the district on Sunday. Call for the march has been given by the joint Hurriyet leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

The leaders while condemning the killings said that Indian forces were involved in serious war crimes in the occupied territory. They said that trigger-happy Indian forces fired to kill and their agents in democratic garbs rush to justify these gruesome killings.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a panel discussion through a recorded video on ‘Kashmir-Breaking The Impasse” held at the Harvard Kennedy School for Business and Government presented the Kashmir conflict in its historical and current context.

He shared the tremendous pain and suffering that the people of Kashmir were going through with the participants. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the most simple and democratic way to resolve the conflict was the execution of promised referendum.

On the other hand, normal life remained paralysed due to the strike in Kulgam, Shopian, Bandipora and Pulwama areas, today, against the killings. Scores of Kashmir University students held a protest in Srinagar against the highhandedness of the men in uniform.

Situation in Kishtwar is tense after the death of a Muslim youth, who perished after falling from a mountain top to escape police chase near Bindrabal in the Jammu region. The deceased youth has been identified as Touseef Nawaz, a resident of Malipath, Kishtwar. Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo announced a complete shutdown for tomorrow to press for immediate arrest of culprit police personnel.