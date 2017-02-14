Govt focusing on development of Sindh, uplifting living standard of people: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government is focusing on development of the people of Sindh and major development projects including Sukkur-Multan Motorway, Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway and several priority projects in the field of energy are a gift from our government to the people of Sindh.

The Prime Minister stated this while speaking to party Member National Assembly from NA-238, Thatta, Sindh who called on him at PM House Islamabad along with delegation on Monday.

PM said that his government was particularly focusing on transport projects for the people of Karachi including Green Line Mass Transit project, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and Lyari Expressway as Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan. PM advised the delegation to work diligently for social uplift of the people of Sindh as people living in rural areas need special attention. PM accepted invitation to visit Thatta and address a public gathering.

The delegation comprised Sindh MPA Syed Ijaz Ali Shah Sheerazi, Ex-MNA Syed Shafqat Ali Shah Sheerazi and District Chairman Thatta, Haji Hanif. INP