Funeral prayer of seven Charing Cross martyrs offered

LAHORE: The funeral prayer of seven policemen, martyrs in the Charing Cross suicide attack, was offered at Elite Police Training School, Bedian Road here on Tuesday.

Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Corps Commander Lahore Lieutenant General Sadiq Ali, Chairman LTC Khawaja Ahmed Hassan, IGP Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera and others attended the funeral.

The dead bodies of the martyred policemen were dispatched to their ancestral home-towns after the funeral prayer.

Stringent security measures were taken to avoid any untoward incident in and around the Elite Police Training School.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Lahore Capt (R) Syed Ahmed Mubin and SSP (Operations) Zahid Mehmood Gondal, ASI Muhammad Amin, Elite Force jawans Muhammad Aslam, Nadeem Kamiana, traffic wardens Irfan Mehmood and Asmat had embraced martyrdom in the line of duty at the Charing Cross, the Mall Road on Monday.