Disposing of public complaints instantly to strengthen public-govt trust: President Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain has said that disposing of the public complaints earlier will not only lessens the problems of the people but also builds confidence between the government and the people which is beneficial for stability of the state. The President emphasized that prompt redressal of public grievances is key to good governance.

The President stated this while talking to Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO), Muhammad Raeesuddin Paracha, who called on him at the President House on Monday. On the occasion, FIO also presented Annual Report 2015-16 of his institution to President Mamnoon Hussain.

Noting that primary role of the FIO is to resolve disputes between the insurance companies and their policyholders according to prescribed rules and ensuring implementation of their decisions, the President called for removing legal complications to make the institution more effective.

President Mamnoon Hussain appreciated FIO for devising an effective coordination system between Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Insurance Association of Pakistan (IAP) and the institution for immediate resolution of public complaints.

The President appreciated that FIO is benefiting from expertise of international institutions of ombudsman and ongoing modern research in this regard. The President lauded the performance of FIO Secretariat in the last year and hoped that it will continue to effectively serve the masses by further improving its performance in future.

On the occasion, a suggestion to give live coverage to important cases was also deliberated upon to ensure transparency and raise awareness among the people. Federal Insurance Ombudsman apprised the President that a total of 839 complaints were registered against the various insurance companies in the year 2015-16 out of which 465 complaints have been decided by the institution. INP