BMW recalls over 41,500 cars in China for faulty airbags

BEIJING: German luxury carmaker BMW will recall around 41,500 vehicles in China due to faulty airbags, according to the country’s quality regulator.



Some 3,926 cars produced between January-December 2012, and a second group of 37,759 vehicles produced between January-December 2012 will be recalled, according to a statement posted on the website of China’s General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (ASDIQ).

Gas generators in the defective airbags of the recalled cars could break unexpectedly, creating debris that poses a threat to riders’ safety, ASDIQ said. The company will replace the flawed gas generators in the airbags for free, it said.

In December BMW China said they would recall some 220,000 imported BMW and Rolls-Royce vehicles also with flawed airbags.