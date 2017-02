DUBAI: Pakistan’s middle order batsman Umar Akmal made an unwanted record of most ducks in the T20 format of international cricket.

The star middle order batsman was caught by Peshawar Zalmi’s Muhammad Hafeez in the slips without scoring any run in a Pakistan Super League game on Sunday night. This was his second duck in the three innings played in PSL.

Overall it was Akmal’s 24th duck of his T20 career.