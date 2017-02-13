Toy bomb explosion kills two brothers in Buner: official

PESHAWAR: Two shepherd brothers Sunday were killed, while their sister injured as a toy bomb from which, they were playing exploded in Khaista Baba Village of Buner district, an official of the Deputy Commissioner told news agency.

The ill-fated brothers namely Gulzada 17 and Sultanzeb 15 along with their sister Bakhtiar Irum 10 and others children were grazing sheep in mountainous Khaista village when they found a toy bomb.

The ill-fated young shepherds started playing with the toy and suddenly it exploded with a big bang. As result of which they died on the spot while their sister sustained injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital. Police have registered a case and started investigation. APP