QUETTA: Three persons Monday got injured in landmine blast in Dera Bugti town.

According to Levies sources, a water tanker was on its way when it hit the planted landmine beside the road leaving three persons injured on the spot.

The injured, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Bakar and Abdul Aziz, were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid.

Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.