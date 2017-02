PESHAWAR: Three FC personnel were died in an explosion occurred in Zar Milan area of South Waziristan on Monday.

As per details, the three FC were died in an IED blast in Zar Milan area of south Waziristan.

Khyber Pukhtukhawa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra strongly condemned the blast and expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives.

He vowed that the war on terror would continue till the elimination of last terrorist.