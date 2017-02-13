Senate begins session today, refusal of visa by US to Deputy Chairman to dominate proceedings

ISLAMABAD: The Senate will begin its session today (Monday) afternoon to deal with 36 point agenda during which heated debate is expected to take place on the US refusal to give visa to Deputy Chairman of the Senate Abdul Ghafoor Haideri.

The session on Monday to begin at 3 PM will dispose of members private business including some bills. These include establishment of a board in Islamabad to look after the welfare of senior citizens. Another bill to be introduced include a transparent system for rent of buildings and residential houses in Islamabad. The functioning of cellular companies is also part of the agenda. The resolution in this connection has been moved in the context of SMS and call packages by the companies. INP