Resolution of Kashmir dispute not on rulers’ agenda: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, said that despite its tall promises and claims, the government did not have a clear policy on the Kashmir issue.

He was addressing the All Parties’ Conference (APC) on Kashmir convened by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Azad Kashmir chapter in Rawalpindi. Kashmir Committee chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman presided over the moot.

Sirajul Haq said that since Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular line, the steps taken by the past and the resent governments for its liberation must be taken into account. He said that practically, the policy of Pakistani rulers on Kashmir was similar to the Kashmir policy of Indian rulers.

He said it would be wrong to put all the blame on the Kashmir Committee in this regard because the Kashmir Committee was under the government, and not vice versa. He said the government attitude so far indicated that it did not have the Kashmir’s liberation on its agenda.

The JI chief said that a clear message should go from Islamabad to New Delhi to stop state terrorism in Kashmir.

He said it was the government’s responsibility to give a road map for the liberation of Kashmir. He suggested holding an international Kashmir Conference at Muzafarabad beside other effective measures to highlight the Kashmir issue at world level. Kashmir Desks should be set up at Pakistan’s embassies abroad and a deputy Foreign Minister should be appointed exclusively for this task, he added.