Religious forces must unite to weed out corruption: Liaqat Baloch

LAHORE: Secretary General, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch, said that the religious parties and patriotic people would have to unite to free the country from ideological, economic, political and administrative corruption. He was speaking at a reference in memory of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Qari Nazir Ahmed on Monday.

Liaqat Baloch counseled the rulers to refrain from weakening the ideological foundations of the country and declared that the religious forces would protect the constitution and the Islamic laws of the country at every cost. He said that the religious parties could play an effective role in the next elections through their unity.

He said it was unfortunate that the secular minded bloggers were at liberty to attack Islam, the Islamic culture and values and the concept of the Khatme Nubuwwat through social media whereas restrictions had been placed on the Ulema, religious leaders and workers who had been offering huge sacrifices for the cause of Islam.

He paid tributes to late Qari Nazir Ahmed and described him a collective asset of all the religious parties.

Later, while talking to a delegation from FATA at Mansoora, he stressed that the FRC, a colonial legacy, must be abolished and the tribal areas be brought into the national mainstream through merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).