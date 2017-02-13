PMDC produced 4.07 megatonne salt, 1.59 megatonne coal in 3 years

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) has produced around 4.07 megatonne salt and 1.59 megatonne coal from its mines operating in different parts of the country during the last three years.

“The corporation produced 1,313,494 tonnes salt in the year 2013-14, 1,330,009 tonnes in 2014-15 and 1,433,152 tonnes in 2015-16 from Khewra, Makrach, Warcha, Kalabagh and Jatta/B.Khel salt mines,” official sources told APP.

While, coal production from Sor-Range, Degari, Sharigh and Lakhra mines stood at 527,453 tonnes in the fiscal year 2013-14, 514,469 tonnes in 2014-15 and 557,950 tonnes in 2015-16, they added. Replying to a question, the sources said the corporation was in process of installing salt grinding plants at Warcha Salt Mines for production of powdered salt and iodized table salt. It is also establishing plants for production of Gypsum powder and Plaster of Paris for domestic sale and export.—APP