Medical stores closed in Punjab against proposed amendment to Drug Act 1976

LAHORE: Pharmacies and medical stores on Monday observed a strike in various parts of the city against the provincial government’s proposed amendments to the Drug Act 1976.

According to the proposed amendment, all the chemists and drug stores found selling unregistered medicines will be sealed and fined.

Our correspondent in Lahore had reported that medical stores in various parts of the city, including those located on the premises of Mayo and Sir Ganga Ram hospitals, causing severe hardships to patients.