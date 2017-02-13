Media van attacked in Karachi, assistant cameraman dead

KARACHI: An employee of Pakistan’s news channel Samaa TV lost his lives following an armed attack on media van in Karachi on Sunday night.

The sorrowful incident was occurred in KDA round about near Dolmen Mall North Nazimabad as attackers on motorcycle opened fire at Samaa TV’s Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) vehicle, leaving assistant cameraman 22-year-old Taimur in critical condition due to head and chest injuries, who later succumbed to wounds in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police Allah Dino Khawaja took notice of the incident. He directed Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) central to hold investigation into the incident.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the media vehicle was tasked to cover an earlier incident of a cracker attack on a police vehicle. Agencies