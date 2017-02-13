Market Committee issues fruit, vegetables’ price list

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Market Committee on Sunday issued the daily price list of fruit and vegetables.

According to a spokesman of the committee, the rate list of vegetables per kilogram in Islamabad except for Jinnah Super, Super, and Kohsar Markets is as under:

Potato Rs 31, onion Rs 36, tomato Rs 46, ginger Rs 104, garlic Desi Rs 274, Garlic (China) Rs 300, Lemon Rs 68, lady finger Rs 108, green zucchini Rs 88, pumpkin Rs 54, brinjal Rs 54, peas Rs 64, farsh bean Rs 68, Tanda Walaiti Rs 58, cucumber Rs 34, capsicum Rs 108, green chilli Rs 68, cauliflower Rs 32, cabbage Rs 32, bitter gourd Rs 118, spinach Rs 22, Turnip Rs 24, maroo Rs 32, Yam Rs 68, carrot Rs 28, Chicken Rs 132 and egg per dozen Rs 110.

Likewise, he said that rates of fruit per kilogram in Islamabad are as follows: Apple Kala Kulo Rs 1305, Apple Golden Rs 107, Apple White Rs 98, Apple Ambri Rs 90, Apple Kala Kulo Irani Rs 155, Apple China Rs 160, Banana Pak per dozen Rs 100, Pomegranate Rs 190, Pear China Rs 155, Gauva Rs 95, Shikri Malta per dozen Rs 170, Musami Rs 160, Kinno normal Rs 75, Malta (Red Blood Orange) Rs 170 and Kinno special Rs 122/96.

The spokesman has asked all the people to follow this list and inform authorities at 051-4867762 in case of any compliant against shopkeepers.—APP