At least nine dead as bomb explodes on Lahore’s Mall Road

LAHORE: At least nine people, including senior police officers, were martyred Monday when a powerful explosion hit close to the Punjab Assembly, near Mall Road and Charing Cross in Lahore.



DIG traffic Captain Nadeem and SSP Gondal embrace martyrdom.

According to information reaching here, a protest was being staged by drug dealers against the Punjab Government in Lahore was underway at time of the explosion.

Explosion was caused when a man riding a motorcycle collided with a vehicle, said a traffic officer on the scene.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Rescue services, including ambulances and fire tenders have have reached the site, emergency declared in all hospitals of Lahore.

As many as 40 injured has been shifted to Gnaga Ram Hospital.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah claims it was a suicide attack.

Prime Minister PM Nawaz Sharif strongly condemned the blast occurred at Charing Cross Lahore.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.