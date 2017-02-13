Islamabad High Court bars Valentine Day celebrations at public places

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday prohibited the celebration of the Valentine Day at public places and government departments across the country.

IHC’s Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui gave the direction while hearing a petition filed by citizen Abdul Waheed in which he said that promotions for the Valentine Day on the country’s mainstream and social media were contrary to the Islamic teachings. He also sought an immediate ban on it.

The restriction will come into effect immediately.