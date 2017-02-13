Iran ready to increase electricity supply to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Iran is ready to increase electricity supply to Pakistan from the existing over 100 megawatts to 3,000 megawatts, said Iranian Consul General in Karachi Ahmad Mohammadi.

According to Radio Tehran , he expressed these words while speaking at the Iranian Consulate General at an event held to mark the 38th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

Mohammadi was of the view that Iran-Pakistan (IP) gas pipeline is the least expensive, most secure and profitable source of energy for Pakistan. It is a turning point for ties between the two countries and both are determined to complete it at the earliest, he said.

The Iranian diplomat added that the expansion of ties with neighbouring countries is one of the priorities of Iran’s foreign policy and Pakistan, being a Muslim neighbouring country, has a very special place in the foreign policy of Iran.

Iran desires prosperity, security and stability of Pakistan and believes that it will also be beneficial for Iran, he said.

Mohammadi announced that an exhibition of Iranian products is going to be held from February 24 to 27 in Karachi and a solo exhibition of Pakistan products will be organized in Tehran in April.

Talking about the relations of Iran with the province of Sindh in particular, Mohammadi said that the ties are excellent.

Mohammadi said that it was with full cooperation of the Sindh government that Iran constructed four hospitals in Badin, Khairpur, Nawabshah and Thatta and three high schools in Badin, Khairpur and Larkana.

“I totally agree that Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline is an important project”, he said.

“It will bring the cheapest energy to Pakistan and it is an honour for our party that it was former president Asif Ali Zardari who conceived this project”, he maintained.—APP