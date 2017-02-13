India beat Pakistan to claim Blind T20 World Cup

KARACHI: India on Sunday claimed the T20 World Cup for Blind on home soil with a nine-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Pakistan had gone into the final as favourites — having won all of their matches in the tournament, including one against India — but were unable to display their usual chutzpah when it mattered the most.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 197-8 in their 20 overs, as Badar Munir top-scored with 57 off 37 balls.

What would have been particularly disappointing for the Men in Green was the way their batsmen were unable to clear boundaries — only one six hit in the entire innings.

However, they still hoped that their bowlers will delivered as they prepared to defend tricky total.

However, the Indian batsmen never looked uncomfortable in the chase, making light work target, and chased it down in just 17.4 overs for the loss of only one wicket.

Openers Prakasha Jayaramaiah (99*) and Ajay Kumar Reddy (43) put up a partnership of 110 in the first 10 overs, leaving the hosts in complete control half way through the chase. Reddy was run out to give Pakistan a sniff but the incoming batsmen were as assured and helped Parakasha take the team past the finish line.—APP