Hafiz Naeem demands justice for slain media worker Taimour

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engr. Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded justice for the slain media worker Taimour.

He expressed these views on Monday after participating in the funeral prayers of the slain cameraman.

The JI leader demanded of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and Inspector General of Police, Sindh A.D. Khawja to arrest murders of the cameraman.

Engr. Naeem demanded of the authorities to launch a judicial probe into the matter and ensure provision of justice to the grieved family.

He said that criminals are arrested but the flawed prosecution system helps them to escape. He further said that criminal elements use political cover and added that crime will continue until criminals are not punished as per law.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise. He ensured the channel that his party would pursue the case and would join the struggle of the channel for provision of justice to the heirs of the slain cameraman. He was of the view that targeting journalists is tantamount to strangle journalism.