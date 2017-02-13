Foreign patients visiting Turkey for organ transplantation doubled

ANKARA: The number of foreign patients visiting Turkey for kidney and liver transplant has doubled, latest data shows.

These foreign patients visit Ankara under the International Transplant Network (ITN) project that was launched jointly by the health ministry and Turkish Transplant Foundation (TOVN) two years ago.

According to the recent data, a significant increase has been registered in the patients coming Turkey for liver and kidney transplant.

In this connection, the Turkish Transplant Foundation (TOVN) has frequently been holding events and awareness workshops in various countries including Greece, Romania, Ukraine, the UAE and Bosnia.

The purpose of the International Transplant Network (ITN) project is to provide better and equal health facilities to organ transplant patients in least developed and developing countries of the world.

In addition, the transplant network along with 70 countries had made efforts to improve the health tourism potential in Turkey.

Under the initiative, surgeons from around the world can visit Turkey and witness organ transplantation at hospitals and establish contacts with the local experts.