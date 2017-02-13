Engr. Naeem shows disappointment over dismal situation of traffic

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer, Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman slammed the ruling authorities over severe negligence to resolve traffic issues of the metropolis Karachi despite loss of precious lives.

Earlier, the JI chief also visited the residencies of two slain female university students who were killed in two separate traffic incidents.

Speaking on the occasion, he strictly criticized the government over non provision of transport facilities.

He said that it was a matter of grave concern and shame for the government that there is no state-run transport facility for the city of more than 250 million people. He was of the view that the government has put the life of citizens on the mercy of transport mafia.

He also demanded of the government to take action against those involve in the merciless killings of the students. He said that commuters in Karachi have been facing acute problems due to the worst condition of transport sector and roads in the city.