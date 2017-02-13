CPEC proving game changer for country: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Friday has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is proving a game changer for the country in real terms.

He was talking to the newly appointed Chinese Consul General Long Dingbin in Lahore.

The Chief Minister said our biletral relations are touching new heights due to CPEC. He said related projects of CPEC are being speedily completed throughout the country.

Speaking on the occasion while appreciating the role CM, the new Chinese Consul General said Shahbaz Sharif has played an important role to further strengthen Pak China friendship. INP