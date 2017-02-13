Complete shutdown in IoK against killings

ISLAMABAD: Normal life was affected by a complete shutdown in occupied Kashmir on Monday against the killings of Kashmiri youth by Indian troops in Frisal area of Kulgam district.



According to Kashmir Media Service, the call was given bythe joint resistance leadership including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.

All shops, commercial establishments, education institutions, and petrol stations were closed in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley while public transport was also off the road.

The authorities had deployed forces in strength in all parts of the territory, while curfew-like restrictions were imposed in Kulgam and Shopian districts to thwart rallies and anti-India protests.