CDA employees waiting for upgradation of pay scales

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority’s (CDA) employees are still awaiting the implementation of upgradation of pay scales, despite the fact that other federal and provincial departments had implemented the same.

The federal government had announced to up grade the pay scales of Assistant to BPS-16, UDC to BS-11 and LDC to BPS-9 in Budget 2016-17.

Talking to APP, CDA employees said that despite a passage of seven months, “We are pursuing our file, in this regard, by themselves but the finance division and HRD DTE raise objections on the file on one pretext or the other.”

The CDA employees are of the view that the administration is adopting dual policy towards them and appealed that they should be given perks and privileges as par with other federal and provincial employees from July 2016.—APP