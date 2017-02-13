BSF sends back Pakistani man who inadvertently entered India

LAHORE: The Indian Border Security Force (BSF) has handed over a 65-year-old Pakistani national, who had inadvertently crossed into the Indian territory two days ago, back to his country.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops at Barreke Border Out Post in Ferozepur sector apprehended Mohammad Ali, resident of village Sheru Khana in Pakistan, on February 10 as he inadvertently crossed the international boundary, entered Indian territory and reached near border security fence, a BSF official said Sunday.

The official said Pakistan Rangers were contacted yesterday and Ali was handed over to them on humanitarian ground. INP