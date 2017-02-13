Bangladesh battle for survival in India Test

HYDERABAD: India’s bowlers led by spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tightened the noose on Bangladesh as the visitors struggled for survival Sunday, chasing a daunting 459 on the fourth day of the one-off Test in Hyderabad.

The visitors were precariously placed on 103 for three at stumps, needing to survive three more session for a draw. Mahmudullah on nine and Shakib Al Hasan on 21 were the crease.

Ashwin, who became the fastest bowler to claim 250 Test wickets during Bangladesh’s first innings, struck twice in the visitors’ chase to take his wickets tally to 252 in his 45th match.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja joined forces with Ashwin to dismiss a fighting Soumya Sarkar for 42 and end his 60-run stand second-wicket stand with Mominul Haque (27).

Haque himself went four runs later. The left-right batting combination of ahmudullah and Shakib then put on 28 runs to play out the rest of the session.

India need just seven wickets to seal the game while the visitors must score another 356 to win.

Cheteshwar Pujara earlier hit a brisk half-century as the hosts declared their second innings on 159-4 at tea.

India, who started their innings with a lead of 299 after bowling out Bangladesh for 388, lost two early wickets but Pujara (54) and skipper Virat Kohli (38) put on 67.

Shakib’s left-arm spin checked India’s surge with two wickets including that of Kohli, who gave a catch to mid-wicket in his search for boundaries.

But Pujara continued to cart the bowlers to all parts of the ground, smashing six fours and a six during his 58-ball stay. Earlier Ashwin had raced to the 250th scalp of his career after dismissing Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim for 127 — the final wicket of the innings. Ashwin, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, surpassed Australia’s legendary paceman Dennis Lillee, who took 48 matches to reach the same mark.

Rahim had led Bangladesh’s resistance for nearly three sessions before falling foul of 30-year-old Ashwin, who has so far claimed 59 wickets in the current season.

Ninth-ranked Bangladesh are playing their first Test on Indian soil.—APP