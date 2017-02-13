ANF seizes huge cache of narcotics during 20 countrywide operations

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Pakistan, seized huge cache of narcotics weighing 19.6 ton drugs valuing Rs 34 billion in international market during 20 countrywide operations.

The operations also resulted in arrest of 19 persons involved in drug smuggling and seizure of 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 16.7 ton hashish, 3.01 ton heroin, 30 kg morphine, 410 gram amphetamine and 1.01 kg opium.

The ANF Quetta seized mega cache of dugs comprising 3.01 ton heroin and 16.6 ton hashish in three separate intelligence based operations carried out at Quetta, Qilla Abdulla and Pishin.

According to details, ANF Quetta seized drug consignment comprising 3010 kg heroin and 1956 kg hashish stocked at an uninhabited site located at Killi Sardar Allah Gul, Tehsil Panjpai, Quetta district.

In another operation, ANF Quetta captured mega consignment containing 7,500 kg hashish from Tehsil, Qilla Abdullah district. Hashish was concealed in a seasonal stream located far away from the populated area.

Yet in another operation, ANF Quetta seized 7,201 kg hashish which was secretly heaped at a desolate site situated in the area of Killi Arjaam, Tehsil Saranan, Pishin district.

As per reports, all drug consignments were placed at cache sites for further dispatch to unidentified destinations. Drugs were stuffed in plastic bags.

In addition, ANF Quetta seized an unattended motorcycle at general area of Sor Gul Kor, Tehsil Dalbandin, Chaghi district and recovered 30 kg morphine contained in the bag loaded on the motorcycle. Moreover, ANF Quetta also seized an abandoned bag containing 11 kg hashish from general area of Killi Mehmoodabad, Satellite Town, Quetta.

The ANF Rawalpindi arrested two drug carriers identified as Noor Alam Khan resident of Kohat and Noor Zameen Khan resident of Khyber Agency, recovering 1 kg hashish from their personal possession. They were arrested while riding on a motorcycle near village Jalo, GT Road, District Attock.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a suspected consignment containing solar inverters and seized 2 kg heroin concealed inside the said consignment. The consignment was intercepted at an office of courier service company located at Gulzar-e-Quaid, Rawalpindi on a tip-off. It was booked by an individual named Muhammad Ahmed and was intended to be received by Abdul Manan But at Kuwait.

Later on, consignee in the case namely Muhammad Ahmed was arrested from Shadman, Lahore.

Yet in another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested a local drug peddler identified as Nasir Mahmood resident of Attock while he was riding on a motorcycle near Jalla Khan Chowk, Attock and recovered 800 gram hashish from his personal possession. Moreover, ANF Rawalpindi while acting upon a tip-off intercepted a motorcycle near Dina Bus Stop, GT Road, Dina, District Jhelum and recovered 1.2 Kg Hashish from possession of two persons on board identified as Asad Iqbal and Nasir Abbas both residents of Jhelum, who were arrested on the spot. As per preliminary reports, they were involved in peddling of drugs at local level.

The ANF Lahore intercepted a motorcyclist namely Arif Hussain resident of Layyah at Awami Road Stop, Karor Road, Layyah and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from his possession.

In another operation, ANF Lahore airport team arrested a suspected passenger identified as Muhammad Hanif resident of Gujranwala at Faisalabad airport, while he was boarding for Colombo by Flight No FZ-344.

During interrogation, the accused confessed of having ingested 50 heroin filled capsules containing weighing 430 gram heroin.

Yet in another operation third operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a Netherland destined parcel, recovering 440 grams heroin from a parcel. The parcel was intercepted at an office of courier service company based at Ferozepur Road, Lahore. Heroin was tactfully concealed inside the lady’s bag. In fourth operation, ANF Lahore arrested a drug carrier namely Ali Hassan resident of Sialkot and recovered 450 gram heroin from his possession.

He was arrested at Main Gate, Dry Port, Wazirabad Road, Sambrial. In fifth operation, ANF Lahore raided near Malik Brothers Goods Transport, Thokar Niaz Baig, Lahore and arrested two drug suppliers identified as Khalid Ali and Muhammad Ramzan both residents of Sheikhupura along with 4 kg hashish.

In sixth operation, ANF Lahore intercepted a parcel at an office of a courier service company based at Lahore and seized 520 gram heroin concealed inside ladies purses. Parcel was being dispatched to Canada.

The ANF Peshawar Airport Team arrested a passenger identified as Iftikhar Khan at Peshawar Airport who confessed of having ingested 92 heroin filled capsules containing 500 gram heroin.

In addition, search of his luggage also led to seizure of 410 gram Amphetamine which was concealed in his hand bag. He was boarding for UAE by Air Arabia Flight No G9-825.

In another operation, ANF Peshawar Road Check Team arrested a Mir Gul resident of Khyber Agency while he was travelling in passenger van near Motorway Toll Plaza, Peshawar and recovered 500 gram hashish from his possession.

The ANF Karachi raided a place near Lyari Express Way, Karachi and apprehended three persons including Rashid, Nabeel Ahmed and Ghulam Hussain residents of Karachi, recovering 1.01 kg opium, 4.01 kg heroin and 50 kg hashish from their possession.

Drugs were stuffed in plastic bags. In another operation, ANF Karachi intercepted a Toyota Corolla car near Railway Phatak, National Highway Kotri and arrested a person board namely Manzoor Ali resident of Qambar Shahdad Kot along 2.5 kg hashish.

Yet in another operation, ANF Karachi apprehended two local drug suppliers namely namely Fazal Rabi and Fazal Iqbal and recovered 2 kg heroin from their possession. They were arrested near Master Juice Corner, DHA Phase-II, Karachi.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are underway. INP