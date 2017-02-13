20 killed as clashes erupt on Yemen’s coast

ADEN: Twenty rebels and government troops were killed overnight in clashes as warring parties pushed north along Yemen’s western coast, medical and government sources said Monday.

The renewed clashes in the coastal towns of Midi and Mokha, north and south of the major Red Sea port of Hodeida respectively, erupted the day after government forces seized control of the area.

“The death toll this morning stands at 14 Huthi rebels and six troops” loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, a military source confirmed on condition of anonymity.

Hospital sources in Hodeida confirmed at least eight dead.