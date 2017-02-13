15 injured as bus carrying wedding party overturns in Kabirwala

KABIRWALA: At least 15 people were injured when a bus carrying wedding party overturned on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that a reckless driven over speeding bus with wedding party onboard turned turtle in Mankot locality of Kabirwala.

As a result of accident 15 participants of the wedding ceremony were injured and shifted to hospital for treatment.

The police after registering a case against the bus driver responsible for the accident have started the investigation. INP