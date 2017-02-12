We voted for Speaker, not for corruption: Sirajul Haq  

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq said they have voted for Speaker Ayaz Sadiq in National Assembly not for corruption.

Addressing to a ceremony in JI headquarters Mansoora, Senator Sirajul Haq said that this is no regret in calling thieve a thieves, we would try to make corruption free Pakistan.

He further said the poor recognize the rule of law unlike elite class.

National cannot progress without accountability, Sirajul Haq said adding that a war between corrupt and people is going on in the Supreme court.