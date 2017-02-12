SSGCL laying nine gas pipelines in Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) is executing a number of projects to augment its existing transmission network, under which nine gas pipelines are being laid in different areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

“The nine supply lines of different sizes will cover 160 kilometers distance in various localities of the two provinces,” official sources told APP Saturday. Giving details of the schemes, they said, a 12-inch diameter supply line from Palijai to Tando Allahyar covering a distance of 27 kilometers, a 14-km eight-inch diamater gas pipeline from Sinjhoro Gas Field to Sanghar, a 11-km eight-inch diamater supply line from SMS Khairpur to Khairpur city, a six-inch 11-km line from Upstream Halani to TBS Kandiaro, a 20-inch seven-km line from DHA PH-VIII to Dolman Mall Clifton Karachi, a 20-inch five-km supply main loop from Korangi to Landhi Karachi, 24-inch 33-km transmission line from Kathore to Surjani Town Karachi, a 24-inch 34-km pipeline from Shikarpur to Jacobbabad and a 12-inch 18-km pipeline at Dera Murad Jamali were being laid to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to consumers.

Answering a question, they said that at present the company was observing a three-day CNG closure and a one-day industrial closure under its load-management programme, carrying out reinforcement schemes to boost up the network, replacing outdated network and removing illegal connections to meet needs of gas consumers.—APP