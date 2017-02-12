Politics not dirty business but instinct, ability to serve people: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM), Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the future of this country depends on youth, therefore, they must understand national politics, fruits of development, importance of education and also must understand economy development.

This he said while delivering speech on `The Role of Youth in National Integration and Regional connectivity’ organized at University of Karachi on Saturday.

Murad Ali Shah said that the youth are life line of this country, they are future of the nation, therefore, their education and understanding to national politics, democracy and economy must be comprehensive.

“Some people believe that the politics is a dirty business but I would say those who have the ability and sense to serve the people should join politics,” he said and added that he had been doing different jobs as an engineer and banker but the satisfaction he has attained as a politician had not been felt in other services and jobs. “This may be result of service to the poor people of this province,” he said.

Replying to a question of a young chap, he said that the condition of graduation for a member of parliament was imposed by a dictator, otherwise academic education has nothing to do with the politics but it is the knowledge, experience, ability and instincts to serve the people and to protect their legitimate rights is quite enough for a person to become a member of parliament.

Responding to the issue raised by Dr Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal for the powers of local bodies, the chief minister said that he was giving Rs50 million to MKC every month apart from its share in the Octroi and Zila Tax (OZT) and also his government was paying electricity bills of Karachi water board for smooth supply of water to my citizens. He also said that when the school education was under the district government there were over 8000 schools closed. “I have recently reopened 1461 schools and have set a target of opening 2000 more schools by the end of March,” he said and added that instead of instigating others for powers they should be advised to serve the people without wasting their time. Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the present development schemes of Rs10 billion were in progress in the city. Another Rs10 billion of World Bank assisted schemes are about to start and from the next financial year, July 2018, another Rs10 billion are being earmarked for development of Karachi.—APP