Nokia likely to launch six smartphones this year

Nokia is all set comeback in the smartphone marker with a bang, as the company all set to unveil six Android based devices this year.

The company under the management of HMD Global, announced its return in the smartphone market with Nokia 6 in January 2017 and with just a few days remaining for Mobile World Congress 2017 to kick off, the company is looking forward to add another devices under its flag.

According to sources, Nokia is set to unwrap next powerful Android smartphone the Nokia P1 at MWC.

The devices appears to have an all-metal body with a 5.3inch display covered in Gorilla Glass 5, making it hopefully resistant to splashes and spills, and to come with the IP57 dust and waterproof protection.

Nokia’s exciting features look set to include a Carl Zeiss-made 22.6MP rear camera, under the hood is a massive 3,500mAh battery and to powered by Qualcomm’s latest processor.

The Nokia P1 will reportedly come with roomier space of 128GB, also a 256GB version will be offered, according to a source. Though, there’s no word as to whether it’ll pack a microSD slot.

The Nokia P1, is said to come with the latest Android Nougat out of the run and it will support Google’s Daydream VR platform something some Samsung fans are still waiting for.

This new operating system means that users will be able to get all the newest features of Google’s Android software and that will include multi-windows apps, a longer capacity of battery life with security, and a whole host of new emoji.

However, Nokia hasn’t confirmed anything about the P1 but with just days left in MWC all eyes are set on the returning samrtphone giant.